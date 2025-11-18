 FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar

FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar

"Caste-based reservation must be seen positively, not as a developmental issue," says Prakash Ambedkar

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Adv. Prakash Ambedkar visited at office for FPJ dialogue | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Caste-based reservation has to be seen in a positive perspective and not as a developmental issue. He said over centuries the backward caste have been subjected to social injustice so much that they even today lack mental confidence and they will take time to overcome this handicap, Prakash Ambedkar (71), noted Dalit leader and grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar observed on Tuesday. 

Fondly called Balasaheb, the three-time member of Parliament carries with him the legacy of his grandfather, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,  architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar visited The Free Press Journal office on Tuesday for an interaction.

Excerpts from the interview:

The Chief Justice of India BR Gavai recently reaffirmed his position that the concept of creamy layer should be implemented in the reservation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as in the case of Other Backward Classes. What is your take?

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Activist Anjali Damania Stopped From Inspecting Controversial Mundhwa Land Linked To Parth Pawar
Activist Anjali Damania Stopped From Inspecting Controversial Mundhwa Land Linked To Parth Pawar
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Major Highway Upgrades, Approves Multi-Lane Pune–Shirur Corridor
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Major Highway Upgrades, Approves Multi-Lane Pune–Shirur Corridor

Caste-based discrimination has been going on for centuries. Introducing  the creamy layer is not the way. The issues involved are historically deeply ingrained and the need is to take a historical and holistic approach. 

What are your views on the demand by the Maratha community for reservations in education and jobs?

There should be a survey on marriageable age in Marathas and marriageable age in other classes. The marriageable age in the Maratha community is rising over the years and their wealth is dwindling, along with the acres of farmland they owned in villages. The community had false sense of  superiority, which is damaging. Owning some five acres or so of farmland is not sustainable in today's time.

When they see some families from the reserved classes developing in their villages, they too think that the reservation will sustain them too. Thus, the demand for Maratha reservation is getting stronger.

Your party has never joined hands with any major party? What difference do you find between the BJP and Congress?

The mentality and views of the BJP and Congress is same- both are domineering. The BJP believes in Manuvad and Congress in Gandhivad. The only difference is that Congress is  a bit accommodating, and the BJP is not.

How do you look at the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra?

The decisions taken by the BJP lately, are blessing in disguise for other players, including my Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The BJP has neither allied with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena nor Ajit Pawar’s NCP for municipal elections. This has given a ground for other players. The Vanchir Aghadi will be contesting 150 seats in the upcoming BMC elections. 

Read Also
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
article-image

Why did you never align with any other parties working for the same class of citizens (scheduled castes) in other states, for example, Chirag Paswan in Bihar or Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh? Why can’t all these parties come under one umbrella pan-India?

We have restricted ourselves to Maharashtra. The dynamics of politics have changed and as long as you are with a regional party, there is no problem. Earlier, the regional parties had an understanding on the national level. There was a time the regional parties brought VP Singh as prime minister in power. In today’s generation of politics, such regional leaders are not available. Regional parties could grow during Congress rule, but this is not the case with the BJP.

BJP knows my power, if I decide I can bring PM Narendra Modi on track in 48 hours. Thus, BJP will never align with me nor allow the Congress to form an alliance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says...

FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says...

US Deports Anmol Bishnoi: Key Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy and Salman Khan Firing Case...

US Deports Anmol Bishnoi: Key Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy and Salman Khan Firing Case...

Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check...

Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check...

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Warns Against Chemical Farming, Calls Natural Agriculture The...

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Warns Against Chemical Farming, Calls Natural Agriculture The...

Maha Mumbai Metro Achieves 13% Reduction In Power Consumption, Saves ₹12.79 Crore

Maha Mumbai Metro Achieves 13% Reduction In Power Consumption, Saves ₹12.79 Crore