FPJ Dialogue: 'Caste-Based Reservation Must Be Seen Positively, Not As A Developmental Issue,' Says Prakash Ambedkar

Caste-based reservation has to be seen in a positive perspective and not as a developmental issue. He said over centuries the backward caste have been subjected to social injustice so much that they even today lack mental confidence and they will take time to overcome this handicap, Prakash Ambedkar (71), noted Dalit leader and grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar observed on Tuesday.

Fondly called Balasaheb, the three-time member of Parliament carries with him the legacy of his grandfather, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar visited The Free Press Journal office on Tuesday for an interaction.

Excerpts from the interview:

The Chief Justice of India BR Gavai recently reaffirmed his position that the concept of creamy layer should be implemented in the reservation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as in the case of Other Backward Classes. What is your take?

Caste-based discrimination has been going on for centuries. Introducing the creamy layer is not the way. The issues involved are historically deeply ingrained and the need is to take a historical and holistic approach.

What are your views on the demand by the Maratha community for reservations in education and jobs?

There should be a survey on marriageable age in Marathas and marriageable age in other classes. The marriageable age in the Maratha community is rising over the years and their wealth is dwindling, along with the acres of farmland they owned in villages. The community had false sense of superiority, which is damaging. Owning some five acres or so of farmland is not sustainable in today's time.

When they see some families from the reserved classes developing in their villages, they too think that the reservation will sustain them too. Thus, the demand for Maratha reservation is getting stronger.

Your party has never joined hands with any major party? What difference do you find between the BJP and Congress?

The mentality and views of the BJP and Congress is same- both are domineering. The BJP believes in Manuvad and Congress in Gandhivad. The only difference is that Congress is a bit accommodating, and the BJP is not.

How do you look at the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra?

The decisions taken by the BJP lately, are blessing in disguise for other players, including my Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The BJP has neither allied with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena nor Ajit Pawar’s NCP for municipal elections. This has given a ground for other players. The Vanchir Aghadi will be contesting 150 seats in the upcoming BMC elections.

Why did you never align with any other parties working for the same class of citizens (scheduled castes) in other states, for example, Chirag Paswan in Bihar or Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh? Why can’t all these parties come under one umbrella pan-India?

We have restricted ourselves to Maharashtra. The dynamics of politics have changed and as long as you are with a regional party, there is no problem. Earlier, the regional parties had an understanding on the national level. There was a time the regional parties brought VP Singh as prime minister in power. In today’s generation of politics, such regional leaders are not available. Regional parties could grow during Congress rule, but this is not the case with the BJP.

BJP knows my power, if I decide I can bring PM Narendra Modi on track in 48 hours. Thus, BJP will never align with me nor allow the Congress to form an alliance.