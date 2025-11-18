Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Line Hit By Rail Fracture Between Vikhroli & Kanjurmarg, Trains Delayed Amid CNG Crisis

Mumbai Local Train | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s already strained commute worsened on Tuesday morning as local train services on the Central Railway’s main line were briefly disrupted following the detection of a rail fracture between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations. The incident occurred at around 7.32 am on the down slow line, forcing railway authorities to immediately impose speed restrictions and divert services to prevent any potential mishap, officials confirmed.

Mumbai: A rail fracture was detected on the Down slow local line between Vikhroli and Kanjur Marg at 7:32. The track was made safe by 7:58, and slow locals were diverted via the fast line from Matunga. Services have now been fully restored:Quote Central railway CPRO — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2025

Trains Delayed By 10-20 Minutes During Peak Hours

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, slowed down majorly, resulting in delays of nearly 10–20 minutes for office-bound commuters during peak hours. Maintenance personnel reached the spot without delay and declared the track safe for movement by 7.58 am, though with a temporary speed cap of 30 kmph to ensure safety.

During this period, several slow trains were shifted onto the fast line from Matunga station to ease congestion and maintain continuity of service, said Central Railway’s chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, as quoted by PTI.

The affected stretch forms part of the crucial Central Railway main corridor that links south Mumbai to densely populated eastern suburbs and further connects to extended regions in Thane and Raigad. With over 35 lakh daily passengers depending on Central Railway’s suburban network, even minor technical faults can trigger cascading delays, making punctuality difficult to maintain across services.

Train Delay Amid Mumbai CNG Crisis

The track fracture comes on a day when the city is already struggling with widespread transportation issues amid the ongoing CNG crisis, now in its second day. Damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline at the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) compound has led to severe fuel shortages and closure of multiple CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. As a result, thousands of autorickshaws, kaali-peeli taxis and cab aggregators have reduced operations substantially, leaving commuters with limited road transport options and increased fares.

With road-based public transport under heavy strain, a greater number of commuters turned to suburban rail services and metro lines, intensifying passenger load at stations. More than 1,273 electric BEST buses and four metro corridors have been deployed to support demand, yet long waiting times and overcrowding persisted throughout the morning rush.

Although Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has assured that restoration of gas supply is expected by Tuesday afternoon, uncertainty over timelines has left residents anxious.

