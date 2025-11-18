 Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid Bunder Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid Bunder Station

Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid Bunder Station

The CSMT railway police filed an FIR against Shamim Salim Shaikh, 32, after he was caught using a fake three-month railway season pass. Ticket examiner Sujata Kalgaonkar detected discrepancies in the ticket’s issuing station and name during checks at Masjid station on November 15. Shaikh was detained, and a case under BNS cheating provisions was registered.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid Bunder Station | Pexels (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The CSMT railway police have registered an FIR against Shamim Salim Shaikh, 32, for allegedly making a fake railway pass valid for three months. Ticket examiner Sujata Kalgaonkar, 42, caught him. The case was filed on November 15.

About The Case

According to the FIR, on November 15, at 11 am, Central Railway’s ticket examiner, Sujata Kalgaonkar, detected a passenger travelling with a fake season ticket. Kalgaonkar, who works with the CSMT–Kalyan special squad, was on duty at Masjid station checking passengers’ tickets.

A passenger produced a second-class quarterly season ticket (No. UFV-291148415) from CSTM to Dadar, valid from August 20, 2025, to November 19, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 18: Can Arman & Abhira Stop Poddar Family's Division?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 18: Can Arman & Abhira Stop Poddar Family's Division?
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's Shares Make Flat Market Debut, Listing At Par With Issue Price Of ₹217
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's Shares Make Flat Market Debut, Listing At Par With Issue Price Of ₹217
₹2,000 Payment Of PM-Kisan To Arrive On November 19, But Will Every Farmer Receive The 21st Installment? Details Inside
₹2,000 Payment Of PM-Kisan To Arrive On November 19, But Will Every Farmer Receive The 21st Installment? Details Inside
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Calls Congress' Solo BMC Bid 'Suicidal', Urges Opposition Unity
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Calls Congress' Solo BMC Bid 'Suicidal', Urges Opposition Unity
Read Also
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Calls Congress' Solo BMC Bid 'Suicidal',...
article-image

On suspicion, Kalgaonkar asked the passenger where the season ticket had been issued. The passenger claimed it was issued at Masjid station, whereas the ticket displayed Byculla as the issuing station. On further questioning, the passenger identified himself as Shamim Shaikh, while the season ticket displayed the name Mohammed Dilshad.

Kalgaonkar realised that the season ticket was fake. She immediately informed the concerned authorities, after which the person was taken into custody. An FIR was registered under Section 318(2) (cheating) along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid...

Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid...

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Calls Congress' Solo BMC Bid 'Suicidal',...

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT Calls Congress' Solo BMC Bid 'Suicidal',...

Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes...

Mumbai: Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Rajodi Beach Near Virar; Netizens Call It 'Hawabazi' As Video Goes...

Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Harassing 24-Yr-Old Female Doctor At Mulund Railway...

Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Harassing 24-Yr-Old Female Doctor At Mulund Railway...

Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹1.08 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Director General Of...

Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹1.08 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Director General Of...