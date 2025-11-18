Mumbai: CSMT GRP Books 32-Year-Old Passenger For Travelling With Forged Railway Pass At Masjid Bunder Station | Pexels (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The CSMT railway police have registered an FIR against Shamim Salim Shaikh, 32, for allegedly making a fake railway pass valid for three months. Ticket examiner Sujata Kalgaonkar, 42, caught him. The case was filed on November 15.

About The Case

According to the FIR, on November 15, at 11 am, Central Railway’s ticket examiner, Sujata Kalgaonkar, detected a passenger travelling with a fake season ticket. Kalgaonkar, who works with the CSMT–Kalyan special squad, was on duty at Masjid station checking passengers’ tickets.

A passenger produced a second-class quarterly season ticket (No. UFV-291148415) from CSTM to Dadar, valid from August 20, 2025, to November 19, 2025.

On suspicion, Kalgaonkar asked the passenger where the season ticket had been issued. The passenger claimed it was issued at Masjid station, whereas the ticket displayed Byculla as the issuing station. On further questioning, the passenger identified himself as Shamim Shaikh, while the season ticket displayed the name Mohammed Dilshad.

Kalgaonkar realised that the season ticket was fake. She immediately informed the concerned authorities, after which the person was taken into custody. An FIR was registered under Section 318(2) (cheating) along with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

