 Mumbai Metro 9 Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Supervisor Dies After 70-Foot Fall, MMRDA Slaps ₹50 Lakh Penalty On Contractor For Safety Lapses
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro-9 | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 42-year-old supervisor working on the Dahisar–Mira–Bhayander Metro Line 9 construction project died on Saturday after falling nearly 70 feet from an elevated structure at the Sai Baba Nagar metro station site. The deceased has been identified as Farhan Tehzeed Ahmed, who was reportedly overseeing construction activities at the time of the incident.

Details On The Incident

According to reports, Ahmed is believed to have lost his balance while working at a significant height, resulting in a fatal fall onto the road below. The incident drew the attention of nearby commuters and residents, who quickly gathered at the site.

Ahmed was immediately rushed to Sunrise Hospital, located adjacent to the construction area. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Government Hospital in Bhayandar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Following the accident, Mira Road police began verification of safety arrangements at the construction site. At present, an accidental death report has been registered as investigations continue. Officials are evaluating on-ground safety protocols, worker supervision and compliance with occupational safety rules, which are mandatory for elevated metro infrastructure work.

MMRDA Initiates Independent Probe, Slaps Fine On Contractor

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) initiated an independent inquiry. Preliminary findings pointed to lapses in safety practices by two contractor firms, Gajanan Construction and N A Construction. It was also reported that the general consulting firms, Systra India and CEG, failed to ensure strict adherence to mandated safety protocols and preventive measures.

A source familiar with the matter told HT that Ahmed was employed by Gajanan Construction, while Systra India–CEG served as the supervising consultants responsible for monitoring safety guidelines, risk assessments, and compliance at the site. Based on the inquiry's conclusions, the MMRDA imposed a Rs 50 lakh penalty on the contracting consortium and an additional Rs 5 lakh penalty on Systra India–CEG for oversight failures.

