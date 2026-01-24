'BJP Mistaken If It Thinks It Can Finish Shiv Sena,' Says Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | Shiv Sena UBT Social Media

Mumbai: Stating that the Shiv Sena is not merely a political party but an idea, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the BJP was mistaken if it believed it could wipe out the Sena. Addressing party workers at a programme held at Shanmukhananda Auditorium to mark the beginning of the birth centenary year of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav said that he and Raj Thackeray were accustomed to facing storms and challenges. Praising party workers, Thackeray said he had received messages from across the country appreciating the way the Sena fought back.

“There have been attempts to erase the name of Shiv Sena, but they will not succeed. You stopped these efforts during the recent BMC elections,” he said.

He also alleged that money was distributed among voters during the elections, claiming that such practices were witnessed for the first time during Mumbai’s municipal polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray would have been deeply distressed to see Hindutva being politically “marketed” in the present times.

Raj said the Shiv Sena founder had awakened Hindus across the country by instilling a sense of self-respect and showing that they could emerge as a strong political force. Expressing concern over the current political scenario in Maharashtra, Raj remarked that the state had turned into a “market of slaves.” Drawing a parallel with ancient times, he said that just as slaves were once auctioned, today elected representatives were being “auctioned” in politics.

“Whether it is KalyanDombivli or the entire Maharashtra, what is happening today is deeply saddening,” he said. Raj added that it was perhaps better that Balasaheb was no longer alive to witness such developments, as it would have caused him immense pain. He further stated that Balasaheb taught Hindus how to vote as a political power – something even the BJP did not initially understand. “Today, that very Hindutva is being sold in the political marketplace,” Raj said.

Recalling Balasaheb’s artistic brilliance, Raj said no one could match him. Even during times of riots or intense political turmoil, Balasaheb would calmly draw cartoons. “No matter what was being said about him outside, his pencil and his sense of humour never faltered,” he noted. Reflecting on his political differences with cousin Uddhav Thackeray and his decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena, Raj said that leaving the party 20 years ago was not merely a political move but akin to leaving one’s home.

