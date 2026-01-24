Mumbai Cyber Crime: 40-Year-Old Homemaker Loses ₹16.34 Lakh In Online Fraud By Scammers Impersonating Elon Musk

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

Mumbai: A 40-year-old homemaker from Tilaknagar, Chembur, has fallen victim to an elaborate online fraud in which cyber criminals impersonating billionaire Elon Musk allegedly cheated her of ₹16.34 lakh by luring her with promises of marriage and a US visa.

The complainant, Divya Raju Sunil (40), resides at Tilaknagar, Chembur, along with her parents. Until October 2025, she was employed in the back-office accounts department of an insurance company and is currently a homemaker.

About The Case

According to the complaint, in the last week of September 2025, Divya came into contact with a person claiming to be Elon Musk on Twitter (Currently X handle). The accused later persuaded her to download the Signal messaging app through a link, after which they began chatting regularly. During these conversations, the fraudster proposed marriage and promised to arrange her US visa.

Subsequently, she was introduced to a so-called visa agent named James, who demanded money for visa processing. On their instructions, Divya purchased Amazon gift cards and sent the details to email IDs elonmusk737276@gmail.com and jamefrgsn@gmail.com.

Between October 2, 2025, and January 7, 2026, Divya transferred a total of ₹16,34,194 from her Bank savings account by purchasing multiple Amazon gift cards. One such transaction included a gift card number 536009688887 worth ₹25,000.

By January 15, 2026, after transferring the total amount, the accused further demanded $400 (approximately ₹2 lakh) for flight tickets. When she refused, communication from the so-called Elon Musk reduced significantly. Growing suspicious, she informed her family and realized she had been cheated. She subsequently lodged complaints on the national cybercrime helpline 1930 on January 17 and January 19, 2026. The acknowledgment numbers provided.

In her complaint, Divya stated that the accused conspired together, deceived her using false identity, emotional manipulation, and false promises of marriage and overseas travel, and fraudulently extracted ₹16.34 lakh.

Based on her complaint and supporting documents including bank statements, credit card statements, and gift card transaction records, an FIR has been registered against two unknown persons at the East Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections for online financial fraud. Police have initiated further investigation to trace the accused and track the money trail.

