Mumbai News: Metro 2B To Continue At Existing Height Over Kurla’s Halav Bridge, Say MMRDA And BMC

Metro 2B stretch to pass above Halav Bridge in Kurla, leaving only 3.5 mt height gap | FPJ Photo

The work on the Mumbai Metro 2B stretch, which passes over the Halav Bridge in Kurla West, leaving a gap of only 3.5 metres, will continue at the same height as the local authorities cannot defy the norms set by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the officials from MMRDA and BMC have clarified.

Metro 2B: A Key 23.6-km Corridor

The Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2B running from DN Nagar in Andheri to Mandale in Mankhurd is a 23.643-km-long elevated corridor with 20 stations.

“It is true that the height between the flyover and metro alignment is less than required. We have had several meetings with the local residents’ group, explaining to them that we have to follow aviation rules,” assistant municipal commissioner of ‘L’ ward Dhanaji Hirlekar said. While an official from MMRDA said that the work is undertaken with all due diligence, following aviation norms. “No changes have been made in the alignment post all approvals. The concerned Metro 2B section in Kurla falls under the funnel zone of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. We cannot defy aviation rules,” the officer said.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Low Clearance

The clarifications came after residents of Kurla once again raised the issue that the girders passing over the British-era flyover in Kurla West are too low, and once they come into place, heavy vehicles, including the fire brigade and ambulances, will not be able to use the bridge. They also claimed that the work was halted after they highlighted it last year, but the contractor has resumed the work. “The work on the stretch above Halav bridge is yet to be completed, and there was never any stop work. There is no question of work resumption when it was never stopped in the first place,” the officer said.

Fire Engines to Use Alternative Routes; Ambulances Can Pass

“An ambulance can pass within the gap of 3.5 metres. However, the Mumbai Fire Brigade will have to work on alternative routes as the fire engines are taller. The routes will be worked out considering the fire stations’ locations,” a senior BMC officer said.

Activist Says Concerns Valid but Work Never Stopped

An activist from Kurla, Anil Galgali said, “Metro 2B project is important, but as citizens, it is our responsibility to point out if we think there are any flaws and raise our objections.” However, Galgali said that the issue was raised in 2024 and MMRDA officials also held a site visit, in which he was also present, but the work was never halted.

Line Will Improve Major Connectivity Across Mumbai

The Metro 2B line passes through Bandra Kurla Complex and shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, Monorail, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) and Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and Metro Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ).