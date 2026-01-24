Mumbai Mayor Elections 2026: When Will The Polls Be Held To Elect City's Next 1st Citizen? Check Full Schedule Here

BMC | Representative Image

Mumbai: The process to elect mayors and deputy mayors across Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations has gathered momentum following the mayoral reservation lottery conducted on January 22. The draw confirmed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have a woman mayor from the general category, making Mumbai’s mayoral election one of the most closely watched civic developments this year.

Apart from Mumbai, women candidates will also be eligible to take charge as mayors in major municipal corporations such as Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. The development is being seen as a major step towards strengthening women’s representation in urban local self-governance.

Mayoral Elections To Be Held On THIS Date

With the reservation now finalised, focus has shifted to the election schedule. In Mumbai, the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor are likely to be held on January 30 or January 31, as reported by Lokmat Times. The final decision on the exact date will be taken by the Municipal Secretary of the BMC.

In the remaining 28 municipal corporations across the state, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also be elected on the same day. However, the authority to decide the date and timing of these elections will lie with the respective Divisional Commissioners.

The election process will begin with the filing of nominations. Candidates from all 29 municipal corporations will be required to submit their nomination forms between January 27 and January 28 to the Municipal Secretary. After the nomination period ends, the forms will be scrutinised as per procedure. The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place during the first general meeting of the newly elected corporators, marking the formal beginning of the new civic leadership.

Also Watch:

Details On Full Schedule

As per the schedule, the Municipal Secretary will send a proposal to the Divisional Commissioner seeking permission to convene the mayoral election meeting. According to the report, on January 24 and 25, the Divisional Commissioner will finalise the meeting date and appoint a presiding officer. The nomination process will follow on January 27 and 28, with the final election scheduled for January 30 or 31.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/