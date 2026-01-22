BREAKING: Mumbai Mayor Post Reserved For 'General Woman' Category; BJP-Led Mahayuti Set To Claim BMC Throne

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The high-stakes race for the 'First Citizen' of Mumbai has entered its final lap. Following the high-voltage Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on January 15, the Urban Development Department on Thursday conducted the much-anticipated lottery at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai to determine the reservation for the Mayor’s post.

In a draw that has kept the city’s political corridors on edge, the post of Mumbai Mayor has been officially reserved for the 'General Woman' category for the upcoming term. This announcement sets the stage for the formal mayoral election scheduled for January 28, where the newly elected 227 corporators will cast their votes.

BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party After BMC Polls

The reservation announcement comes on the heels of a historic shift in Mumbai's political landscape. For the first time in nearly three decades, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has lost its absolute dominance over the BMC. According to the final results declared on January 16, the BJP with 89 seats emerged as the single largest party, its ally, Shinde Sena, secured 29 seats.

In the opposition, Shiv Sena UBT won 65 seats, MNS bagged 6 seats, taking the Thackeray alliance tally to 71. Indian National Congress secured 24 seats, while others, including parties like AIMIM, NCP, etc bagged 14 seats.

With a total of 118 seats, the BJP-Shinde alliance (Mahayuti) has successfully crossed the majority mark of 114, positioning them to install a Mayor of their choice.

Political Manoeuvring Begins

While the Mahayuti alliance holds a slim majority, the reservation category of 'General Woman' will now dictate which specific corporators are eligible for the top post. Reports quoting sources indicate that internal discussions between CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde are already underway to decide whether the BJP will keep the Mayor’s seat or offer it to the Shinde Sena for the first 2.5-year term.

Meanwhile, the opposition remains watchful. Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing his 65 winning corporators at Matoshree, claimed that the 'Marathi Manoos' will not forgive the betrayal of Mumbai, hinting that the opposition might field a strong candidate if the arithmetic allows for any cross-voting or strategic alliances.

What’s Next?

With the category now public, parties are expected to finalise their nominations by the weekend. The Municipal Commissioner will soon issue a gazette notification, followed by the formal filing of nomination papers. All eyes now move to the BMC headquarters at CSMT, where the new Mayor will be elected through a simple majority vote on January 28.

