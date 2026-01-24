Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor |

Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was detained by the Oshiwara police late on Friday in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from Andheri’s Oshiwara area earlier this month. He is the prime suspect in the case.

KRK was brought to the Oshiwara police station on Friday night, where he is currently in police custody. According to police officials, the actor admitted in his statement that the firing was done using his licensed firearm. The weapon has since been seized, and further legal formalities are underway.

Details On The Firing Incident

The incident took place on January 18, when two bullets were fired and later recovered from the Nalanda Society in Oshiwara. One bullet was found on the second floor of the building, while the other was recovered from the fourth floor. Police said one of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model.

Initially, cops were unable to trace the source of the firing as no clear leads were found in CCTV footage from the area. However, with the help of a forensic team, police later concluded that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow located nearby. A team of around 18 police personnel from the Oshiwara police station, along with multiple crime branch teams, was involved in the investigation.

KRK Confesses To Firing Rounds

According to an Aaj Tak report quoting police sources, KRK told cops that he did not intend to harm anyone. He claimed that he was cleaning his licensed gun and fired shots to check it, assuming the bullets would land in a nearby mangrove area.

However, due to strong winds, the bullets allegedly travelled further and struck the residential building. Police stated that paperwork is currently in progress and KRK’s formal arrest is likely to take place by Saturday morning.

