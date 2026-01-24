 Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor

Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor

Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, was detained by Oshiwara police in connection with a two-round firing incident reported earlier this month. Police said KRK admitted the shots were fired from his licensed gun while cleaning it. The bullets allegedly struck a nearby residential building. Formal arrest is likely by Saturday morning.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor |

Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was detained by the Oshiwara police late on Friday in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from Andheri’s Oshiwara area earlier this month. He is the prime suspect in the case.

KRK was brought to the Oshiwara police station on Friday night, where he is currently in police custody. According to police officials, the actor admitted in his statement that the firing was done using his licensed firearm. The weapon has since been seized, and further legal formalities are underway.

Details On The Firing Incident

The incident took place on January 18, when two bullets were fired and later recovered from the Nalanda Society in Oshiwara. One bullet was found on the second floor of the building, while the other was recovered from the fourth floor. Police said one of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After Cleaning,' Says Actor
Mrunal Thakur Slays Effortlessly In This Silk Maxi Dress Worth ₹125,900- Check Pics
Mrunal Thakur Slays Effortlessly In This Silk Maxi Dress Worth ₹125,900- Check Pics
Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Sitar For Mental Health India Tour; Here's To Find All Details
Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Announces Sitar For Mental Health India Tour; Here's To Find All Details
JSW Energy's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 150% To ₹420 Crore On Higher Revenues & Power Sales
JSW Energy's Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 150% To ₹420 Crore On Higher Revenues & Power Sales

Initially, cops were unable to trace the source of the firing as no clear leads were found in CCTV footage from the area. However, with the help of a forensic team, police later concluded that the bullets may have been fired from KRK’s bungalow located nearby. A team of around 18 police personnel from the Oshiwara police station, along with multiple crime branch teams, was involved in the investigation.

Read Also
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
article-image

KRK Confesses To Firing Rounds

According to an Aaj Tak report quoting police sources, KRK told cops that he did not intend to harm anyone. He claimed that he was cleaning his licensed gun and fired shots to check it, assuming the bullets would land in a nearby mangrove area.

However, due to strong winds, the bullets allegedly travelled further and struck the residential building. Police stated that paperwork is currently in progress and KRK’s formal arrest is likely to take place by Saturday morning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visithttps://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After...
Mumbai: Kamaal R Khan Held In Oshiwara Firing Case, Weapon Seized; 'Fired Shots To Check Gun After...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 23: Ranvijay Tries To Kill Pari, Tulsi...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 23: Ranvijay Tries To Kill Pari, Tulsi...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Rahi Shares Family's Saraswati Puja Wishes In Crossover With...
Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Rahi Shares Family's Saraswati Puja Wishes In Crossover With...
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun,...
Border 2 Fever: Fans Reach Theatres In Huge Numbers In Jeeps & Tractors To Watch Sunny Deol, Varun,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23: Abhira Torn Between Maira & Vani; Anupamaa...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23: Abhira Torn Between Maira & Vani; Anupamaa...