Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use

A suspected firing incident was reported at Nalanda Apartment in Lokhandwala Oshiwara, Andheri West. Police recovered two projectiles from the second and fourth floors and found impact marks on a wall and wooden cabinet. No injuries were reported. Officials said CCTV footage and forensic samples are being examined, with preliminary inputs suggesting a possible air gun use.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
A firing incident was reported in Lokhandwala Oshiwara, Andheri West, on Sunday night. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A firing incident was reported in Lokhandwala Oshiwara, Andheri West, on Sunday night. The incident took place at the first cross lane of Nalanda Apartment, in the 11th building, on the fourth floor.

No Injuries Reported

According to sources, no one was injured in the incident. The accused is suspected to have fired from the construction side of the building.

Paramjeet Dahia, Additional Commissioner of Police (Western Region), said, “Two projectiles were found lying on the second and fourth floors of the building. Impact marks were observed on a wall and a wooden cabinet. Further investigation is underway.”

CCTV Check

Police personnel from the local police station and the Crime Branch rushed to the spot and began a probe. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined.

article-image

Air Gun Suspected

Meanwhile, a police source stated that no clear case of professional firing has been reported at Nalanda Apartment. Local residents have also not reported any professional shooting incident. No one heard a loud bang; most residents described the sound as normal, suggesting that an air gun may have been used.

Local police and forensic teams are collecting samples from the scene to determine the exact nature of the incident. So far, nothing conclusive has been found regarding firing from a revolver or any other firearm.

Most residents of the society belong to the middle class and live in rented apartments.

