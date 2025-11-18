Mumbai Shocker: 48-Year-Old Juhu Van Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Schoolgirls; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Juhu van driver arrested for molesting three minor girls | FPJ (Representational Image

Mumbai: The Juhu police on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old school van driver, identified as Gulzar Shaikh, for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor schoolgirls, aged 8, 9 and 11, in Juhu. The incident occurred on November 13.

Zero FIR Initially Filed in Santacruz Before Transfer to Juhu Police

A Zero FIR was initially filed at the Santacruz police station on November 15 and later transferred to the Juhu police station, as the convent school involved is located in Juhu. Shaikh was arrested at his residence in Santacruz (West).

School Not Connected to Case, Say Police

The Juhu police clarified that the school has no connection with the matter, as Shaikh drives his private van and picks up and drops off students outside the school premises.

Assault Came to Light After Child Explained ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’

According to the police, Shaikh allegedly groped and inappropriately touched the three minors under the pretext of helping them into the van. The case came to light after one of the girls recounted the incident to her mother, referring to 'good touch and bad touch'.

The mother of the 11-year-old victim approached the Santacruz police on November 15 and filed a complaint. The police immediately registered the FIR and transferred it to the Juhu police station, as the offence occurred within their jurisdiction.

Victim Says Driver Put Hands Inside School Uniform; Probe Underway

In her complaint, the mother stated that her daughter informed her about the incident on November 15, alleging that the driver molested her while helping her into the van parked outside the school gate.

A police officer said Shaikh first groped the 11-year-old and put his hands inside her school uniform. The victim also told her mother that the driver similarly molested her two friends. An investigation is underway to determine whether the accused has committed similar offences in the past.

Accused Booked Under BNS and POCSO Act

Shaikh has been charged under section 75 (Sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 8 (Sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

