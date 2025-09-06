 Mumbai: 47-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 20 Years After POCSO Court Finds Him Guilty Of Sexually Exploiting His Friend’s Minor Daughter Under Threats
The court stated, “She was subjected to penetrative and aggravated penetrative sexual intercourse by the accused by taking disadvantage of the faith being reposed by her parents because of which the victim fell prey to the accused on being slapped and under the threat to kill her parents and her younger brothers.”

Charul Shah Joshi Updated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
A special POCSO court sentenced a 47-year-old man to 20 years for sexually assaulting his friend's 16-year-old daughter between June and August 2021. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court sentenced a 47-year-old man to 20 years for sexually assaulting his friend's 16-year-old daughter between June and August 2021. The court noted, “The accused took disadvantage of the faith of her parents who asked him to look after children in their absence as both went to work.” The assaults occurred when the accused, a close family friend, was entrusted with the victim’s care.

Minor Assaulted Repeatedly Under Threats

The court stated, “She was subjected to penetrative and aggravated penetrative sexual intercourse by the accused by taking disadvantage of the faith being reposed by her parents because of which the victim fell prey to the accused on being slapped and under the threat to kill her parents and her younger brothers.” The case was filed on November 5, 2021, after the victim’s mother noticed her frequent fevers and fearful behaviour, leading to the victim disclosing the assaults. The accused allegedly raped her 8-10 times, threatening to harm her brother if she spoke out.

The accused claimed false implication, citing financial disputes over Rs2.30 lakhs lent to the victim’s family. However, the prosecution’s six witnesses, including the victim, her parents, and a medical officer, proved the assaults occurred. The court held that the accused, trusted as a “Mama” (maternal uncle), betrayed the family’s faith.

