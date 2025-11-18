'Balasaheb Is The Only Real Brand': Eknath Shinde Targets Uddhav, Raj Thackeray At Balasaheb Memorial Inauguration

Eknath Shinde Targets Uddhav, Raj Thackeray At Balasaheb Memorial Inauguration |

On the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a sharp political attack on Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray without naming them. Speaking at the inauguration of a grand memorial and art gallery dedicated to Balasaheb in Mira-Bhayandar, Shinde declared that “the only real brand of Shiv Sena is Balasaheb Thackeray. Those calling themselves a brand today their band will be played soon by the people, and they will be made to sit at the last stop.”

‘Surgical Strike’–Like Speech Targets Party Rivals

In a fiery address that resembled a “surgical strike,” Shinde warned, “Some people have started treating old companions like household servants. It’s time for them to introspect.”

The memorial has been built through efforts led by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Shinde congratulated Sarnaik, Naresh Mhaske, Commissioner Radha Vinod Sharma and several dignitaries present at the event.

Memorial Showcases Balasaheb’s Life with Advanced Technology

Shinde praised the art gallery’s lifelike recreation of Balasaheb’s iconic Dadar chawl and the advanced technology used in the exhibition, saying it felt as though “Balasaheb is standing right in front of us.”

Shinde Highlights Government’s Key Decisions

Shinde used the occasion to highlight his government’s achievements.

“When I give my word, I don’t turn back,” he said, citing initiatives such as continuing the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, restarting Metro and car-shed works, removing project stay orders, decommissioning toll plazas and advancing major infrastructure projects including the sea-link corridor and water taxi services.

He also announced plans to open an MPSC–UPSC center in Mira-Bhayandar.

“Shiv Sainik Is the Highest Post”

Reinforcing his ideological stance, Shinde said, “In Shiv Sena, the biggest post is that of a Shiv Sainik there is no owner or servant,” in what appeared to be a subtle criticism of rival factions.

Balasaheb’s Legacy Emphasised Through Speeches and Exhibits

Evoking Balasaheb’s legacy, Shinde remarked that the speeches showcased in the gallery felt as though “Balasaheb is addressing us right here.”

He recalled the service of Shiv Sainiks during floods, disasters and the Covid pandemic, paying tribute to their sacrifices.

Hindutva Pitch and Final Message of Political Warning

Concluding his address with a Hindutva pitch “Jo Ram ka nahi, wo kisi kaam ka nahi” Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Balasaheb’s dream by constructing the Ram Temple. Ending with chants of “Jai Shri Ram,” Shinde delivered a clear political message: those who abandoned Balasaheb’s ideology will soon face the judgment of Maharashtra.