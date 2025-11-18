 VIDEO Shows Mumbai Policeman Accompanying Lone Woman Passenger On Late-Night Train
A Mumbai police constable is winning hearts on social media after a video showed him staying with a lone woman passenger on an almost empty late-night train to ensure her safety. His thoughtful gesture is being widely praised online. The viral clip shows the policeman remaining in the same coach as the woman in an otherwise deserted train. The policeman’s identity has not been reported.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Himani_Sood_

Mumbai: Mumbai is a city that never sleeps and is often praised for its safety. However, few acknowledge that the city remains safe because of the heroes in uniform who work tirelessly to guard the city and its citizens.

A Mumbai police constable is winning hearts on social media after a video showed him staying with a lone woman passenger on an almost empty late-night train to ensure her safety. His thoughtful gesture is being widely praised online.

The viral clip shows the policeman remaining in the same coach as the woman in an otherwise deserted train. The policeman’s identity has not been reported. The video also shows the station board reading Dockyard Road.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video lauding the policeman. One of the users said, "Small gesture, huge impact. This is the kind of policing that builds trust."

Another user said,"This kind of policing is needed all over the country."

A third user said,"A simple act, but it means everything for someone traveling alone. Genuine service, zero show-off. Respect."

A lot of users on social media also questioned who shot the video. Nevertheless, the act was widely appreciated and the policeman was lauded. The exact date on which the video was recorded is not known.

