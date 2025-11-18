US Deports Anmol Bishnoi: Key Accused In Baba Siddique Murder Conspiracy and Salman Khan Firing Case Sent Back To India

Mumbai: In a major development, the United States has expelled Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key accused in the murder conspiracy of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique , the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, and several other offences.

DHS Confirms Deportation

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) formally informed NCP leader and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique that Anmol Bishnoi the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy to kill Siddique's father has been “removed” from American soil.

Email received to Zeeshan Siddique | Image accessed by FPJ

Anmol was previously lodged in an Ohio jail. His interrogation is expected to reveal the identity of those who allegedly gave the “supari” to eliminate Baba Siddique . The late leader’s widow has already approached the Bombay High Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe.

Deported on November 18

According to the email received by Zeeshan Siddique, DHS confirmed that Anmol was expelled on November 18.

Anmol is believed to have operated the Bishnoi gang’s extortion and targeted killing network from abroad, with multiple criminal cases registered against him in India.

There are indications he may be brought to Delhi on Wednesday to speed up investigations into the murders of Baba Siddique , Sidhu Moosewala, and other major cases.

Breakthrough for Indian Agencies

The deportation marks a significant breakthrough for Indian investigative agencies.

Anmol is a key conspirator in the Baba Siddique murder case and the firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, where the MCOCA has been invoked.

He first emerged as a major figure during the Sidhu Moosewala murder investigation, after gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility and described the killing as revenge for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

A Long Run Ends

Anmol had been evading Indian authorities for years. Using forged documents, he fled India and sought refuge in the U.S. His deportation is seen as a strong diplomatic and investigative success after months of follow-up efforts by Indian agencies.

Crucial Leads Expected in Multiple Cases

Investigators say Anmol masterminded the killing of Baba Siddique in October 2024 and coordinated the firing outside Salman Khan’s home in April 2024 while being in constant touch with the shooters.

His return to India is expected to provide crucial insights into the international criminal network supporting these operations.

Indian Agencies Prepare to Take Custody

Sources said U.S. authorities cleared Anmol’s deportation after completing all legal and security procedures. He is likely to be handed over to Indian agencies shortly, in what is being viewed as a major step forward in cracking Mumbai’s most sensational crime cases.

Interrogation May Expose Global Crime Links

Investigators believe Anmol’s custodial interrogation could expose deeper links within the Bishnoi gang’s transnational criminal operations across India, the Middle East, and North America. His deportation is expected to significantly strengthen India’s efforts to dismantle this sprawling organised crime network.

Zeeshan Siddique Responds

Speaking to the FPJ, Zeeshan Siddique revealed that a few months ago, as a “victimised family,” he had contacted American investigative agencies via email regarding the case. “Today, I received an email reply stating that Anmol Bishnoi has been removed from the US,” Siddique said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch sources confirmed the development, stating, “We had sent two extradition proposals. This success is a result of those efforts, and he will now be deported to India.”