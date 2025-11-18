 'He's Threat To Society': Zeeshan Siddique Reacts To Reports Of Anmol Bishnoi's Extradition - VIDEO
Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder case of Baba Siddique and the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is reportedly being deported to India from the U.S. The deportation marks a significant breakthrough for Indian investigative agencies.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
Mumbai: NCP leader and son of Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday reacted to reports of the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder of his father and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

"My family has registered as a victim family in the United States. From the victim notification, we get updates about Anmol Bishnoi. Today, we've got a mail that the federal government has removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of 18th November," Zeeshan said speaking to news agency ANI.

"The question arises whether he is being deported to India? My strong request to the central government is to bring him back if he's removed from America, and for the state government as well, to bring him back to Mumbai and to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested," he added.

The 33-year-old further said,"He's a threat to society. He was named in my father's murder. In Salman Khan's case, his name has been arising frequently. It's very important for us to know who has asked Anmol Bishnoi to do this. For that, they need to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to Mumbai, and if he's been removed from America, then it's a very good opportunity for the Indian government to intervene and make sure he's deported back to India."

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder case of Baba Siddique and the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is reportedly being deported to India from the U.S. The deportation marks a significant breakthrough for Indian investigative agencies.

His deportation process has been completed, according to media reports. According to an Indian Express report, the formalities for deporting Anmol from the US to India have been completed.

