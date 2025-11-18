Panvel Starts 2-Week Leprosy Detection Drive To Achieve Zero Transmission by 2027 | Representational Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a two-week Leprosy Detection Campaign from November 17 to December 2, aiming to achieve “zero leprosy transmission by 2027.” The initiative will cover high-risk urban areas, with frontline health teams conducting extensive household screenings.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has directed health officials to ensure rigorous on-ground monitoring. “Our focus is early detection and complete elimination. The campaign is designed to reach every vulnerable household,” officials said.

Under the initiative, ASHA workers, nurses and volunteers will visit homes across the city. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi appealed to residents for cooperation, saying, “We request citizens to support the teams visiting their homes. Early diagnosis is key to breaking the chain of transmission.”

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects the skin, nerves and other body parts. This year, the corporation plans to screen 30% of the high-risk population, covering approximately 3.03 lakh people.

To execute the campaign, 203 ASHA workers and 43 supervisors have been deployed under Urban Primary Health Centres. “All field staff have undergone special training for this survey,” said Dr. Usha Rathod, the corporation’s Leprosy Officer.

Leprosy Symptoms to Watch For

Pale or reddish numb patches

Loss of sensation (hot/cold)

Thickened or oily skin

Red nodules

Thickened earlobes

Weak grip, dropping objects

Slipping footwear while walking

Inability to close eyes fully

Deformity of fingers or toes

