 Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across All Wards
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across All Wards | Representational Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified road repair work across all four wards to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, the repairs are being carried out at an accelerated pace.

According to the civic body, the ongoing works are already providing relief to daily commuters. “All road repair activities have been put on priority to ease public inconvenience,” the corporation stated.

Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete has been personally reviewing the repair work for the past several days. On Tuesday, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar and Executive Officer Sudhir Salunkhe inspected the road works underway in the Adai Lake area.

During the inspection, City Engineer Katekar said, “The Adai Lake stretch is a high-traffic zone. Considering the inconvenience caused to citizens, we have directed our junior engineers to complete the work at the earliest.” He also reviewed the condition of roads and the progress of ongoing works at several locations in New Panvel.

Following instructions issued by senior officials, road repair teams are working round the clock. The corporation confirmed that work is currently in progress at multiple key locations, including the Three Star Hotel Road in Kharghar, the road near the Bank of India in Sector 34, roads under Kalamboli 3E, several stretches in New Panvel, and the main road in Sector 34, Kamothe.

“Road repairs across all wards are being carried out at high speed to ensure smooth and safe travel for residents,” the civic body added.

