 Navi Mumbai: Nexus Seawoods Mall Launches 3rd Edition Of 'The Gloss Box' Beauty Festival Ahead Of Wedding & Festive Season
Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai has launched the third edition of The Gloss Box beauty festival, running until 30th November. The event features top beauty, grooming, and wellness brands offering makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance products. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts, expert tips, interactive zones, and rewards, perfect for festive and wedding season preparations.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Marking the start of the celebration season, Nexus Seawoods Mall has rolled out the third edition of its popular beauty festival, The Gloss Box, which will run until 30th November and bring top beauty, grooming and wellness brands under one roof.

The festival offers shoppers a wide range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance products, along with live demonstrations, expert beauty tips and interactive makeover zones designed to help visitors get festive-ready. Exclusive discounts, special gifting options, double reward points and “Shop & Win” prizes add to the appeal throughout the month-long event.

Leading brands participating in the festival include MAC, Sephora, Nykaa, Tira, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, Sugar, The Body Shop, Tata Cliq, Renee, Maybelline, Pilgrim and several others. Mall officials said the event has been curated to match the high demand for wedding and party preparations during this period.

“This is the perfect time for shoppers to explore new looks, discover the latest trends and enjoy exciting rewards while preparing for the festive and wedding season,” a Nexus Seawoods Mall spokesperson said.

Visitors can also enjoy fun photo zones, styling ideas and expert recommendations that aim to enhance the overall shopping experience. The mall expects strong footfall through the end of the month as families begin their festival shopping.

Event Details:

What: The Gloss Box

Date: 8th – 30th November

Venue: Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

