Thane's Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha To Undergo Major Renovation From December With ₹5 Crore Funding |

Thane: After the repair of Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan, it has now been decided to repair the Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha in the Hiranandani Meadows area from December. The theatre will not be closed during the repair period. Five crores of funds have been sanctioned by the government. Broken chairs will be replaced, the fringe on the main curtain will be increased, the doors outside the VIP room will be repaired, the artists' makeup rooms will be repaired, and the roof will be repaired.

Roof Collapsed In 2012

Ghanekar Natyagruha was built by Hiranandani Builders at a cost of about 60 crores. This theatre was opened to citizens before the 2012 elections. The seating capacity of the main theatre is 1095, and the capacity of the mini-theatre is 182.

After the inauguration, within a few months, the plaster of Paris roof of this theatre collapsed on April 25, 2012. The work of repairing the roof started. As this work took one and a half years to complete, the theatre was closed during that period.

Renovation In Just 15 Years

In just 15 years, it was time for the renovation of Dr Ghanekar Natyagruha. The state government has sanctioned five crores of funds for this. The repair work will start in December. Renovation of the entire building, replacement of broken chairs, replacement of curtains, repair of toilets, repair of VIP room, replacement of carpet, repair of security cabin, repair of air conditioning system and other technical and internal facilities will be done. Thane residents have expressed hope that this work will be done on time and with quality.

"Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha will be renovated with a view to providing good facilities. For this, the state government has provided funds," Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Question Marks About Quality Due To Frequent Repairs

After repairs, the Ghanekar auditorium was reopened to the public. However, leakage started in the mini-auditorium within this theatre. The mini-auditorium was kept closed for repair work. During the rainy season, water leakage started again from the main roof. The municipality closed it without temporarily closing the auditorium, but due to frequent repairs, a question mark has been raised about the construction quality of the auditorium.

