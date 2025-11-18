Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral |

Ambernath: A young man was grievously injured after a group of motorcycle-borne attackers assaulted him with swords and sickles in Ambernath’s Javsai area late on Sunday evening. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has gone viral and triggered widespread concern among residents over rising violent attacks in the region.

About The Incident

The victim, Sudhir Omprakash Singh, who lives with his family in Phulenagar Wadi and operates a cattle shed in the locality, had stepped out to a nearby welding shop to repair his motorcycle. According to sources, while he was getting the welding work done, around eight to nine youths arrived on motorcycles and launched a sudden and brutal assault using sharp weapons, including a sword and a sickle.

In the attack, Sudhir sustained multiple deep injuries to his back, hands, and legs. Witnesses alerted locals, after which he was rushed to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in a serious condition. The assailants also struck the victim’s motorcycle before escaping from the scene.

Although preliminary reports suggest that the attack may have stemmed from personal rivalry, police officials have stated that the exact motive is yet to be established. The viral CCTV footage, showing the attackers’ faces and movements, is now proving crucial in the investigation.

Following the incident, Ambernath West Police registered a case and have formed special teams to track down the accused. Officers are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting inquiries to identify the attackers’ backgrounds and possible motives.

