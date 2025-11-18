Senior Citizens Demand Increased Police Patrolling At Vashi Mini Seashore; BJP’s Vikas Sorte Submits Request | Image generated using Grok Ai

Senior citizen women from the Vashi area have raised concerns over growing nuisance at the Vashi Juhu Chowpatty Mini Seashore in Sector 10A. According to them, a large number of young couples gather at the spot during early mornings and evenings, leading to incidents of unruly behaviour, indecent activities, and disturbances caused by drunk individuals. The issue has reportedly created inconvenience for senior citizens, women, and local residents who visit the area for routine walks.

Acting on their appeal, BJP Vashi President Vikas Baban Sorte met the Senior Police Inspector of Vashi Police Station and submitted a written request seeking increased police patrolling between 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 5.00 pm to 7.30 pm. He also urged authorities to consider setting up a permanent police chowki in the vicinity to ensure long-term safety.

Sorte additionally approached MLA Mandatai Mhatre, who has forwarded the request to the Vashi Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector. She has also instructed officials over the phone to take swift action on the matter.

Authorities are expected to review the proposal and initiate necessary steps to enhance security in the area.

