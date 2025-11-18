Maharashtra Cabinet Approves New Policy For Cluster-Based Redevelopment Of MHADA Colonies |

Mumbai: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved a comprehensive policy for the integrated and cluster-based redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) projects spread across 20 acres or more in Mumbai and its suburbs. The decision is expected to significantly boost the availability of affordable housing across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

MHADA’s Mumbai Board had constructed 56 housing colonies between 1950 and 1960 for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. These colonies currently consist of around 5,000 cooperative housing societies. Over the years, many buildings in these layouts have deteriorated due to aging infrastructure, prompting the need for redevelopment.

To address this issue, MHADA has formulated a policy enabling the integrated cluster redevelopment of layouts measuring 20 acres or more. Under this new policy, MHADA will undertake redevelopment projects that offer modern, upgraded facilities aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

The redevelopment blueprint includes modern residential units equipped with contemporary amenities such as elevators, spacious parking areas, landscaped gardens, community halls, playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools, and CCTV-enabled security systems. Additionally, the projects will feature upgraded civic infrastructure, including improved water supply networks, sewage systems, roads, and power distribution—all designed with sustainable and eco-friendly principles.

Residents will benefit from larger homes compared to their existing units. The master plan for these redevelopment projects also incorporates green zones, schools, healthcare facilities, and commercial spaces, ensuring a well-integrated and self-sufficient township model.

One of the key components of the policy is the provision of maximum permissible floor space for rehabilitation, which eliminates the requirement for obtaining individual consent from residents. However, developers appointed through the tendering process will still need to secure a resolution of consent from the concerned housing societies.

A total of 114 MHADA layouts under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Board have been identified for redevelopment under this policy. The Cabinet has also approved the formation of an empowered committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing Department to oversee and facilitate the implementation of these redevelopment projects.

The new policy marks a significant step towards transforming aging MHADA colonies into modern, sustainable, and livable housing hubs, aligning with the government’s long-term vision of expanding affordable housing in Mumbai.

