 'No Discontent': Ajit Pawar Plays Down Rift In Mahayuti As Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Cabinet Meet
Most Shiv Sena ministers skipped the Maharashtra cabinet meeting on Tuesday, signalling unease within the Mahayuti alliance after a series of defections to the BJP in Kalyan-Dombivli. While only Eknath Shinde attended from the Sena, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dismissed suggestions of a rift, saying he sensed no dissatisfaction and attributed the absences to poll-related work.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) While most Shiv Sena ministers on Tuesday skipped the meeting of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, said he did not sense any disgruntlement during the meeting.

Only Eknath Shinde attends from Shiv Sena

From the Shiv Sena, only Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the party, attended the cabinet meeting, sources said.

The ruling Sena wanted to send a message to ally BJP that it did not approve of the latter weaning away its workers and leaders. The recent defections from the Sena to the BJP in Kalyan-Dombivli seem to be the trigger point, they said.

Pawar: ‘Did not sense any unhappiness’

Talking to reporters here, Pawar, however, said he was under the impression that the absence of Sena ministers was due to the scrutiny of nomination papers for the December 2 municipal council polls.
"Makrand Patil from the NCP was absent (for the cabinet meeting). Even our Hasan Mushrif left early. Had I had known about Shiv Sena ministers being upset, I would have asked Eknath Shinde about it. But I did not sense any disgruntlement," Pawar said.

‘All parties try to expand during elections’

All parties have the right to expand their footprint and improve their support base, he said.

"This happens more when elections are round the corner," he said.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Sena uneasy over defections in Kalyan-Dombivli

According to the sources, the BJP has inducted Sena leaders and workers in Kalyan-Dombivli, which has led to unease and discontent among Shinde's party.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan hails from Dombivli, while Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant is a three-time MP from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

