Mumbai Crime News: Woman Allegedly Robs Businessman After Asking For Lift From Malad Club

The Oshiwara police have registered an FIR against a woman identified as Kiran for allegedly cheating and robbing a 52-year-old pharmaceutical businessman of a 15-gram gold chain worth ₹75,000. The incident occurred in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, after the woman asked the victim for a lift.

Woman Requests Ride After Leaving Malad Club

According to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Kandivali West, had visited Azure Disco Club in Malad (West) with a friend on the night of November 13–14. Around 4 a.m., they encountered an unidentified woman in the lift. In the parking area, she claimed she couldn't find an auto-rickshaw and requested a ride to Lokhandwala.

Chain Stolen During the Ride

The complainant’s friend refused, but the businessman agreed to drop her. As they neared the White Lama Hotel in Lokhandwala, the woman allegedly got physically close to him, kissed him, and stole his 15-gram gold chain. The victim realised the chain was missing only after he reached home.

Accused Flees in Auto-Rickshaw

The woman allegedly pressured him to accompany her to another club, but he refused and asked her to step out of the car. She then boarded an auto-rickshaw and left for Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.

Complaint Delayed Due to Travel

The complainant left for Gujarat immediately after the incident, which delayed the filing of the police complaint. After returning to Mumbai, he visited Azure Club to gather information.

Identity Revealed Through Club Inquiry

The club management informed him that the woman’s name was Kiran and shared her phone number. Based on this information, Oshiwara police registered a theft case on November 16. The accused is currently absconding.