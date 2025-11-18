Panvel Mayor To Get New Official Residence After Nearly 9 Years Of Delay

PMC | Amit Srivastava

After nearly nine years of waiting, Panvel’s Mayor is set to move into an official residence, a development the civic administration describes as a “milestone in the city’s administrative evolution.”

The long-pending bungalow at Kharghar Sector 21 is now in its final construction stage and is expected to be ready by March next year.

The project, which had remained stuck since the formation of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2016, began progressing only during the tenure of former Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, and is now being fast-tracked under current Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Built at an estimated ₹17 crore, the residence spans 25 gunthas and has been designed as a modern civic landmark. The ground-plus-one bungalow will house the Mayor’s living quarters along with a VIP suite, office space, meeting rooms, parking facilities and storage areas. The structure will also function as a guest house for visiting dignitaries — a facility the civic body says was long overdue.

Officials overseeing the project, said the structural work is complete and only the interior finishing and landscaping remain.

“This is not just a residence; it reflects the city’s growing stature. We are on track to hand it over by the end of March,” said the official

The development comes a year after the completion of the Municipal Commissioner’s residence — a Rs 4.25-crore structure built on an 18-guntha plot in 2023. With the Mayor’s bungalow now nearing completion, officials say Panvel will finally have the full civic infrastructure expected of a municipal corporation of its scale.

