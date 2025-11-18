 Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare
Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Reviews Navi Mumbai's Sanitation Efforts & Worker Welfare

Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shersing Rukkansing Dagor reviewed Navi Mumbai’s cleanliness operations and sanitation worker welfare at the NMMC headquarters. He praised the city’s top cleanliness ranking, urged special welfare camps, equal pay, cashless health cards, and increased allowances for sanitation staff, emphasizing their vital role in maintaining cleanliness.

Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shersing Rukkansing Dagor visited the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters on Monday and conducted a review meeting on cleanliness operations and welfare schemes for sanitation workers.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe welcomed the Chairman, while Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shinde presented a detailed overview of NMMC’s sanitation initiatives. He informed that Navi Mumbai continues to rank among the top cities in national cleanliness surveys and has been included in the Super Clean Cities League under Swachh Survekshan 2024, attributing the achievement largely to the dedication of sanitation workers.

Officials also briefed Dagor on the use of mechanised cleaning systems, welfare programmes for sanitation staff, and actions taken as per the Lad Page Committee recommendations. Senior officials including Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Satyawan Ubale, Assistant Director (Town Planning) Somnath Kekaan, and Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr. Ajay Gadade attended the meeting.

During the review, Dagor suggested that NMMC organise special camps to ensure sanitation workers receive the benefits of various state social welfare schemes. He also recommended formally felicitating retiring contract-based sanitation workers and assisting them in availing the Ramai Housing Scheme and the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Shram Safalya Yojana.

He further advised the corporation to implement a cashless health card, ensure equal pay for equal work, and increase the washing allowance for sanitation workers.

