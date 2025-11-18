Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Arrest Three Men For Attempted Break-In At Jewellery Shop | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Naigaon Police Crime Detection Unit has arrested three men for attempting to break into a jewellery shop by drilling a hole through a wall and using a gas cutter to open a locker. The incident occurred between 10 pm on November 14 and 4:30 am on November 15 at Mahalaxmi Jewellers, located in Rashmi Phase 5 on Tivri Road in Naigaon (East).

According to the police, the suspects made a hole in the rear wall of the shop using a hammer and chisel, entered the premises, and then attempted to cut open the locker in an effort to steal gold and silver ornaments. A case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under IPC Sections 305, 331(4), 62 and 3(5).

Police Form Special Teams, Scan CCTV

Acting on instructions from senior officers, two special teams from the Crime Detection Unit were formed to investigate the attempted burglary. Officers examined hundreds of CCTV recordings from the surrounding area to track the suspects’ movements and determine the routes they used to enter and exit the location.

Accused Traced Through Technical Inputs and Informants

Investigators also acted on information received from confidential informants, which helped narrow down potential suspects. Based on technical evidence and intelligence inputs, three men were detained from Andheri and Vasai.

The accused were identified as: Vijay Bansraj Yadav (25), residing at Hotel Avion, Azaad Nagar, Andheri (West), Amol Devsiwai Gohil (32), caretaker, living in Darshan Chawl, Tivri, Naigaon (East), Sachin Meghraj Singh (33), residing in Shivkrupa Building, Chandrapada, Naigaon (East).

One Accused Has Criminal History

During interrogation, all three confessed to their involvement in the attempted break-in and were subsequently arrested. Police stated that Gohil has a criminal history and was previously booked in two cases at Borivali Police Station in 2021 under IPC Sections 454, 457, 380, 411 and 34.

Further investigation is underway.