 Mumbai: 6 People, Including 4 Minors, Booked For Robbery On Local Train
On January 5, Wadala railway police registered an FIR against six youths, including four minors aged 14-18, for robbing Suhail Nadaf, a luggage bag seller, on a Mumbai local train. The accused forcibly took Rs 11,000 from Nadaf before fleeing at Sandhurst Road station. The minors were sent to a juvenile home, and all six were detained by police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 6 People, Including 4 Minors, Booked For Robbery On Local Train | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Wadala railway police on January 5 registered an FIR against six persons, including four minors, for allegedly committing robbery in a local train. The accused are aged between 14 and 18 years. The police detained all six, while the four minors were sent to a juvenile home.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the complainant, Suhail Nadaf, 22, a resident of Byculla, earns his livelihood by selling luggage bags. On January 5, Nadaf arrived at Dockyard Road railway station’s platform 1 to travel to Masjid Bunder for work. At 4.10 pm, he boarded the first baggage compartment of a CSMT local train from Panvel.

Meanwhile, the third person forcibly took Rs11,000 from Nadaf’s pocket. As soon as the train reached Sandhurst Road station, all six teenagers jumped off the moving train and fled.

