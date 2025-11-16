Palghar Scare: Black Magic Materials Found At Kasa Village Crematorium In Dahanu, Locals Demand Police Action

Black magic items found at Kasa village crematorium spark fear among residents | File Photo

Dahanu/Palghar: Panic spread in the area after locals discovered materials used for black magic rituals early this morning at the Kasa village crematorium in Dahanu taluka.

Lemons, Vermillion and Wooden Cross Discovered Near Riverbank

Near the Suryanadi riverbank, citizens found items including lemons, vermillion (shendur), colored powder (gulal, abir), a red cloth, and a wooden cross. This discovery has created an atmosphere of fear among residents.

Also Watch:

Villagers Claim Unidentified Persons Performed Midnight Rituals

Local villagers allege that some unidentified individuals attempted to perform black magic rituals at the site around midnight. Agitated villagers are demanding that the police investigate the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/