Akon Mumbai Concert: Here's Fastest Way To Reach NESCO Goregaon Without Facing Traffic Delays

Akon Mumbai Concert |

After setting Delhi and Bengaluru on fire with back-to-back explosive shows, Akon is now heading to Mumbai for the final leg of his India Tour 2025—and the city is gearing up for a night of pure nostalgia, R&B magic, and high-voltage energy. If you’re planning to catch the Senegalese-American singer live, here’s the ultimate guide to reaching NESCO Centre, Goregaon, without battling Mumbai’s infamous traffic chaos.

All about Akon Mumbai Concert

The global hitmaker behind Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, and Right Now (Na Na Na) will perform at Goregaon's NESCO Centre, Hall 6, on Sunday, 16 November 2025, at 7:00 PM.

Ticket Prices:

General Entry: ₹5,499 – ₹8,999

Premium Section: ₹10,000 – ₹14,999

VIP Zone: ₹15,000 – ₹19,999

Fastest & easiest ways to reach NESCO without traffic delays

Metro

Skip the traffic entirely and hop on Metro Line 7 and get off at the nearest station, Goregaon East Metro Station. From there, a 7-minute walk will take you to Hall 6. This is hands down the best way to reach the venue smoothly.

Local Train + Auto

If you're on the Western Line, get off at Goregaon Railway Station. From here, a quick 11-minute auto ride will take you to NESCO, but during concert rush hours, expect slow-moving traffic near the exhibition centre.

Pro tips to make your concert night easy

Arrive early, as gates and queues get packed fast.

Carry minimal bags to avoid long security checks.

Use digital tickets and keep them ready at the gate.

Stay hydrated, as Mumbai’s crowds and concert energy will leave you thirsty.

Wear comfy shoes, especially for standing zones.

What to expect inside

Akon’s Mumbai show promises big sound, laser visuals, booming bass, surprise guest acts, and his signature crowd-friendly vibe. Whether you’re a 2000s R&B loyalist or a new fan, this concert is set to deliver a night that’s equal parts nostalgia and adrenaline.

Gear up, Mumbai — Akon is ready to shut it down!