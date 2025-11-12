Akon Mumbai Concert: How To Reach Goregaon's NESCO By Bus, Train, Metro, Car; Here's A Quick Guide For Fans Attending The Event On November 16

Akon Delhi Concert |

Mumbai: Senegalese-American singer Akon is set to perform in Mumbai's Goregaon on November 16. Known for his global hits like Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don’t Matter, and Chammak Challo, fans await to listen to their icon perform, who has an incredible fan base from the 90s and 20s generations.

If you are attending the upcoming concert Akon's held at Goregoan's NESCO Hall 6, here's a quick guide to reach the venue.

Timing of the Concert:

The concert will be held on Sunday, November 16 and will begin at 7 PM.

By Local Train

If you wish to travel by train, commuters on the western line can get down at Goregoan Railway staion can take a auto to the venue which is 11 minutes away from the station

By Metro

The nearest metro station to NESCO Hall 6 is the Goregoan East Metro station on the Metro Line 7. The walk to NESCO Hall 6 is under 7 minutes walk.

By Bus

The nearest Bustop to reach NESCO Hall 6 is Bimbisar Nagar or Mahananda Dairy. Bus numbers A498, 348, A458, A470, A471, A469, A488, 523, A461, A226, AC125, 348, C40, A459, A498, A465, A470, 706, A488, A7, A469 which connects the venue from Mulund, Airoli, Andheri station, Bhayandar, Borivali, among other areas.

By Cab Or Self-Drive

As the event is set to begin at 7 PM, fans will have to reach the venue by 6 PM or 6.30 PM. For a Sunday event, the road could be jam-packed as many would prefer to travel by road. However, if you still prefer to travel by your vehicle, the FAQ states that paid parking is available at the venue. If you want to travel by cab like Uber, Ola or Rapido, the venue is easily accessible as it placed on the main highway and is well connected to the western suburbs as well as Powai and other eastern suburbs via JVLR.

Dos and Donts To Remember

- People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

-According to District By Zomato, the Entry to the event will close at 8pm.

- No dangerous or potentially hazardous objects including weapons, arms, lighters, match box, vape pens, e-cigarettes, cigarettes, sharp objects, knives, guns, fireworks, helmets, laser devices, bottles, or musical instruments or any other flammable items, illegal or banned substances will be allowed at the venue.

- Outside eatables, beverages, liquids, bottles, cans, bags, large bags, bagpacks and suitcases are also not allowed.

- In addition to this, carrying liquids, alcohol, cigarettes will not be permitted at the venue.

- Laptop, tablets, chargers or other electronic devices is also not allowed at the event.



