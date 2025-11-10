Who Is Akon's Wife? Meet Tomeka Thiam, Spotted With Singer At Delhi Airport Ahead Of His India Tour 2025

Senegalese-American hitmaker Akon is back in India, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The Grammy-nominated singer, best known for global anthems like Smack That and Lonely, has kicked off his India Tour 2025 with Delhi as his first stop. But what made headlines beyond his return was his arrival with his wife, Tomeka Thiam, sparking renewed curiosity amid their divorce rumours.

Akon and Tomeka Thiam Delhi arrival

On Saturday night, Akon and Tomeka were spotted walking side by side at the Delhi airport, looking effortlessly stylish in relaxed black fits. The couple, accompanied by Akon’s crew, smiled warmly at the paparazzi waiting to welcome them.

When asked if he was excited to be back in India, the singer laughed and said, “It’s been a long flight; I’m tired.” Tomeka, however, greeted fans with a bright smile, adding, “India, we love you!”

Check out the video below:

Meet Tomeka Thiam

Tomeka Thiam, Akon’s wife of nearly three decades, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Born in 1975 in the United States, she has kept her personal life private despite being married to one of the world’s most recognised music stars.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The couple’s love story reportedly began when Tomeka was just 18 and Akon was 20. They met through her brother at a friend’s apartment in Georgia, and according to Tomeka, it was Akon who “couldn’t take his eyes off” her. Their connection quickly blossomed, leading to a long and enduring relationship. Together, they share a daughter named Journey, born in 2007.

Despite recent reports that Tomeka filed for divorce in September, with court documents noting their separation date as “to be determined”, their Delhi airport appearance showed no visible tension.

Akon’s India Tour 2025

After years away, Akon is back to give Indian fans a nostalgic ride through his biggest hits. The Akon India Tour 2025 is a three-city musical spectacle, starting with Delhi on November 9, followed by Bengaluru on November 14, and wrapping up in Mumbai on November 16 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon.

Fans can expect a high-voltage performance featuring his classics, Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Beautiful, and Don’t Matter, along with a few new surprises. With state-of-the-art production, dazzling lights, and Akon’s magnetic energy, the singer’s India comeback promises to be one of the most memorable live music events of the year.