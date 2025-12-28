Natasa Stankovic Brings Celestial Drama In AJSK Rustic Brown Lehenga With Heavily Embellished Cape

By: Rahul M | December 28, 2025
Stepping into golden-hour dressing with effortless confidence, Natasa Stankovic delivered a look that felt celestial yet deeply rooted in heritage
All images from Instagram
Her couture cape became the focal point of the outfit, featuring fluid movement with a structured edge that beautifully caught the light
Drenched in warm sunset hues, the cape reflected light effortlessly, creating a dramatic yet poetic visual impact
She paired the statement cape with a rustic brown flared lehenga accented with dark mustard patches and a bold golden strapless crop choli
Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the cape showcased their signature mirror work, reimagined in a modern way
By opting for sleek hair and soft, warm makeup, Natasa ensured the craftsmanship remained the star of the look
The subtle metallic details added depth and motion without overpowering the ensemble, making it suitable for weddings and red-carpet appearances
