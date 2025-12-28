NYE In Mumbai: Visit These Beaches To Kick-Start Celebrations & Welcome 2026

By: Rahul M | December 28, 2025
Whether you’re chasing fireworks, music, or a quiet moment by the waves, Mumbai’s beaches let you start the year exactly the way you want, salt in the air, sand underfoot, and a fresh calendar waiting to unfold
Here are some of the beaches in Mumbai you must visit to witness a beautiful start to 2026
Juhu Beach: The most happening NYE hotspot, known for pop-up DJ parties, street food stalls, fireworks, and a lively crowd that parties till midnight and beyond
Aksa Beach: Known for private resort parties and quieter stretches, making it a favourite for couples and small groups seeking a peaceful countdown
Gorai Beach: Offers ferry access, beachside cottages, and organised NYE parties with music, dinner, and sunrise views on January 1
Versova Beach: Ideal if you want to welcome the year with friends, conversations, and the sea rather than loud club scenes
Girgaon Chowpatty: One of Mumbai’s most iconic beaches, Girgaon offers a culturally rich and energetic NYE experience. Families, groups of friends, and night owls gather here to welcome the New Year with street snacks, music from portable speakers, and an electric crowd vibe
