 Akon India Tour 2025: 'I Am Bringing The Party Of The Year', Chammak Challo Singer Has A Special Message For His Fans
After Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Enrique Iglesias, and others, now, one more international artist is all set to perform in India. We are talking about Senegalese-American singer Akon, who will be having three concerts in the country. On Wednesday, the organisers shared a video of the singer in which he gave a special message to his fans.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
In the video shared by the organisers, Akon says, “Y’all ready, India? It’s your boy Akon! You know I had to hit you with a little Chammak Challo to get the vibes right. Guess what? This November, I’m bringing the party of the year straight to you."

"So don’t wait — click that link, grab your tickets, and come turn up with me live on tour, India style. Can’t wait to see my people, my fans, my fam out there — let’s make history together! Much love," he further says.

Akon India Tour 2025

Akon will be having three concerts in India. On November 9, 2025, he will be performing in Delhi, on November 14, a concert will take place in Bengaluru, and the third concert will happen in Mumbai on November 16.

The singer is known for his famous songs like Smack That, Lonely, Don’t Matter, Right Now, and of course, Chammak Challo from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One.

Akon India Concert Ticket Rates

The Mumbai concert ticket price starts from Rs. 5499 and goes up to Rs. 19999. While fans of Akon are excited to attend the concerts, we are sure in the Mumbai concert, we can expect to get a glimpse of many Bollywood celebrities as well.

A few days ago, many celebs like Malaika Arora, Orry, Rakul Preet Singh, Vidya Balan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others had attended the Enrique Iglesias concert.

