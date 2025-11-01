Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: 73 Mobile Phones Worth ₹23.85 Lakh Stolen At Grammy-Winning Singer's Show; 7 FIRs Filed In BKC

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

Mumbai: At least 73 mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 23.85 lakh, were stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Mumbai, police confirmed on Friday. The concert, held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday and Thursday evening, drew over 25,000 fans, with ticket prices starting at Rs 7,000. Amid the packed crowd, multiple concert-goers reported missing phones, prompting police to register seven FIRs in connection with the thefts.

Journalist, Bizman Among Victims Of Mobile Theft

According to officials from the BKC Police Station, the complainants include a makeup artist, hotelier, students, a journalist and businessmen, among others, as reported by PTI. Cops suspect that organised pickpocketing gangs may have taken advantage of the large crowd and loud music to carry out the thefts unnoticed.

Meanwhile, the concert itself was a spectacle to remember. The 50-year-old Grammy-winning pop icon took the stage in his signature all-black outfit and cap, sending fans into a frenzy as he performed his timeless hits such as Hero, Bailamos, Be With You, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Subeme La Radio and Bailando.

The event marked Iglesias’ return to India after 13 years, kicking off his “Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert – India Tour 2025” with a two-day Mumbai performance. His magnetic stage presence and emotional vocals kept fans on their feet throughout the set.

Star-Studded Audience At Enrique's Concert

The star-studded audience included several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Meiyang Chang, Rahul Vaidya, and influencer Orry, among others on the first day.

Also Watch:

Rains Dampen 2nd Day Of Concert

On the second day of the concert (October 30), heavy rains lashed Mumbai, turning the open-air venue into a puddled dance floor. Despite the downpour, the crowd remained spirited, singing and dancing through the delay caused by rainwater accumulation on the stage. Iglesias eventually performed to thunderous applause, creating a memorable moment for his loyal fans.

This concert was part of Iglesias’ three-city India tour, covering Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, marking his third visit to the country after his earlier tours in the early 2000s and 2012.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/