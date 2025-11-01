Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Dates Announced For Class 10th 12th: SSC From February 20, HSC From February 10; Check Full Schedule

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Dates | Official Website

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued the Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 schedule for Class 10th and Class 12th students. The detailed schedule is available on the board's official website at mahahsscboard.in.

HSC Exams Begin on February 10

According to the schedule released, HSC or Class 12 examinations will begin on February 10, 2026, and end on March 11, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 11 am to 2 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SSC Exams from February 20 to March 18

For SSC (Class 10) students, the exams are scheduled to start on February 20, 2026, and conclude on March 18, 2026. These papers will be conducted in two shifts, including 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM, depending on the subject.

Pen-and-Paper Mode to Continue

Like previous years, the Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across the designated exam centres in the state.

Students appearing for the board exams next year can check out the full subject-wise timetable for SSC and HSC exams and start preparing accordingly by visiting mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026 PDF Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026 PDF Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: Complete Schedule

Exam Timings:

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

-February 10, 2026

Morning: English

-February 11, 2026

Morning: Hindi

Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

-February 12, 2026

Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

-February 13, 2026

Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit

Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

-February 14, 2026

Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management

-February 16, 2026

Morning: Logic, Physics

-February 17, 2026

Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management

-February 18, 2026

Morning: Chemistry

Afternoon: Political Science

-February 21, 2026

Morning: Mathematics and Statistics

Afternoon: Percussion Instruments

-February 23, 2026

Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

-February 24, 2026

Morning: Economics

-February 25, 2026

Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

-February 26, 2026

Morning: Book Keeping and Accountancy, Geology

Afternoon: Textiles

-February 27, 2026

Morning: Geology

Afternoon: Co-operation

-February 28, 2026

Morning: Food Science and Technology

Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

-March 2, 2026

Morning: Defence Studies

-March 4, 2026

Afternoon: Psychology

-March 6, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

Afternoon: Library and Information Science

-March 7, 2026

Afternoon: Geography

-March 9, 2026

Afternoon: History

-March 10, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

-March 11, 2026

Afternoon: Sociology

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Complete Schedule

Exam Timings:

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (for select papers)

-February 20, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

3 PM to 6 PM: Second or Third Language (German, French)

-February 21, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Vocational/Technical Subjects (e.g., Multi Skill Assistant Technician, Agriculture, Mechanical Technology, etc.)

-February 23, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 25, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language

3 PM to 5 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 27, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language English and Third Language English

-March 4, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language Hindi

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-March 6, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part I – Algebra

Arithmetic (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 9, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part II – Geometry

-March 11, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part I

11 AM to 1:30 PM: Physiology & Hygiene (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 13, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part II

-March 16, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)

-March 18, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper II (Geography)