 Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun

Gurugram police arrested four college students for blocking a school van near Signature Tower and threatening a Class 12 student with a toy gun. The accused, linked to a prior dispute, brandished the weapon and warned the student. Two vehicles, a stick, and the toy gun were seized. An FIR was filed, and police continue questioning the suspects.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Gurugram Police Arrest 4 Students For Blocking School Van, Threatening Class 12 Student With Toy Gun | File Pic (Representational Image)

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested four college students for allegedly blocking a school van with two vehicles and threatening a Class 12 student by brandishing a toy gun, police said on Tuesday.

Two vehicles have been impounded, and a stick, along with a toy gun, has been seized from the accused, they said.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon near Signature Tower, when a group of youths allegedly intercepted a school van while the student was returning home after an examination.

The student's father, in his complaint, said that as the van reached the Signature Tower bus stop, two Fortuner vehicles blocked its way.

article-image

The accused then threatened the van driver and the student by brandishing a firearm and warning that the student would be killed, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station on Monday. Four people, Pankaj (23), Neeraj (20), Prince (20), residents of Badshahpur, and Himanshu (22), from Sector 49 here, were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

All the accused are students of different colleges, they added.

During interrogation, Neeraj confessed that his brother had an altercation with the student around six months ago, following which the accused planned the attack, police said.

"We are questioning the accused", a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

