 'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

Three schools in Ahmedabad—Maharaja Agrasen, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School—received bomb threat emails citing revenge, prompting police action and evacuation. Authorities suspect Khalistan links. Similar threats were reported recently in Amritsar and Delhi. Police are investigating and have assured parents of stringent safety measures.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): On Wednesday, three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, prompting an immediate call to police. Police are on site for public safety, according to the Joint Police Commissioner.

According to a statement, three schools received an email on Wednesday which reads, "We will take revenge". Due to the threatening nature of the message, the school reported the matter to the Police, which led to immediate action.

Joint Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Sharad Singhal, stated, "Police teams are at the respective schools". The schools on the receiving end of these emails were Maharaja Agrasen School, Zydus School for Excellence, and Zebra School.

Read Also
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway...
article-image

According to sources, police officials suspect that elements linked to Khalistan are behind these emails, raising concerns about school safety.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway Track Amid Recruitment Delays
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
Who Is Prashant Veer? Son Of School Teacher Bags Whopping ₹14.20 Crore Deal From CSK At IPL 2026 Auction
Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH
Child Accidentally Damages Handcrafted Golden Wedding Crown at Beijing Exhibition; Damages To Cost Up To ₹51,50,000 | WATCH

As the police and dog squads began inspecting the schools, parents were notified to take their students home. The notice was shared by a parent at the school.

"This is to inform you that due to some inconvenience, we have to vacate the Vidhyalaya premises. We request you to collect your child as soon as possible", it stated.

Talking to ANI, the parent said that he reached the school in just 10 minutes. When asked whether the safety measures are up to standard, he agreed that they are excellent. He added that the school teacher immediately called him in case someone had not checked their WhatsApp.

Read Also
Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In...
article-image

Earlier on December 12, several schools in Amritsar, Punjab, also received bomb threats via email, which were a hoax according to ADCP-2, Sirivennela. The police official stated that they determined the threats were fake after they conducted anti-sabotage checks.

Delhi schools were also targets of such threats, as two schools received bomb threats on December 10. Additionally, Sanskriti School also received an email which directly mentioned the Khalistan movement and the plan to bomb the school later that day.

It read, "Aaj 12:05PM Bomb Blast Hove Ga? Jhoote Police Muqabale Khalistan Referendum Walian De In Punjab: Khalistan De Movement nu Delhi 2UN Tak Laye" The schools immediately issue a notice to the parents to collect their children as a precaution. The police stated that it was taking the threat seriously.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

'We Will Take Revenge': 3 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway...

Karnataka: 24-Year-Old Woman Preparing For Competitive Exams Dies By Suicide By Jumping Onto Railway...

IIM CAT 2025: Final Answer Key Likely To Be Issued Soon; Here's How To Download

IIM CAT 2025: Final Answer Key Likely To Be Issued Soon; Here's How To Download

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,352 Posts Starts;...

UP Police Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,352 Posts Starts;...

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: NBEMS Releases Important Instruction Notice For Answer...

DNB Final Theory Examinations December 2025: NBEMS Releases Important Instruction Notice For Answer...