 Who Was Professor Nuno Loureiro? MIT Plasma Science & Fusion Centre Director Shot Dead In Massachusetts
Nuno Loureiro, MIT professor of nuclear science and physics and director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, died at 47. A leading theorist, he advanced understanding of magnetised plasmas, fusion confinement, turbulence and reconnection and astrophysical pair plasmas. Admired as a mentor and leader, his work brought fusion energy and plasma science closer to reality for future generations.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Nuno Loureiro, professor of nuclear science and engineering and physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Centre (PSFC), passed away at the age of 47, the institute confirmed. According to reports, he was shot and killed at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, Brookline police responded late Monday night to a report of a man with apparent gunshot wounds at a private residence. Loureiro was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that he was pronounced dead earlier that day.

Loureiro joined MIT in 2016 and quickly established himself as a leading theoretical physicist whose work bridged fundamental science and real-world engineering challenges. In 2024, he was appointed director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Centre, placing him at the helm of one of the world’s most prominent fusion research institutions. He also held the Herman Feshbach (1942) Professorship of Physics.

His research focused on the behaviour of magnetised plasmas, turbulence, magnetic reconnection and plasma confinement, core problems that must be solved to make fusion energy a practical and reliable power source. Loureiro’s findings helped improve understanding of how plasma behaves inside fusion reactors, potentially reducing material damage and improving efficiency. His work brought scientists closer to realising the promise of clean, near-limitless fusion energy.

Beyond fusion, Loureiro made major contributions to astrophysics. He developed the first theory of turbulence in pair plasmas, a rare form of plasma thought to exist in extreme cosmic environments, and his work helped explain energetic phenomena such as solar flares and events linked to neutron star mergers.

Colleagues described him as an extraordinary scientist and an equally remarkable human being. Dennis Whyte, former head of MIT’s Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering, said Loureiro was “a brilliant scientist and a brilliant person,” admired for his compassion, clarity and leadership. Physics Department head Deepto Chakrabarty noted that Loureiro was a strong advocate for plasma physics and an inspiring mentor, adding that his recent work on quantum computing algorithms for plasma simulations marked an exciting new direction in the field.

Nuno Loureiro's Early Life

Born in Portugal, Loureiro earned his undergraduate degree from Instituto Superior Técnico and completed his PhD at Imperial College London in 2005. He later worked at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and the UK’s Culham Centre for Fusion Energy before returning to Portugal and eventually joining MIT.

As a teacher, Loureiro left a lasting impact, instructing core plasma physics courses and winning multiple teaching awards. His career was marked by numerous honours, including the NSF CAREER Award, the American Physical Society’s Thomas H. Stix Award and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers earlier this year.

