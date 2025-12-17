 Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment
Jadavpur University has decided to discontinue its one-year postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication due to poor response. Only 60 candidates applied this year, and after screening, even fewer qualified. The course, offered since 1989, saw declining demand after JU introduced a two-year MA in Journalism and Mass Communication. Application fees are being refunded.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Jadavpur University Discontinues One-Year Mass Communication Diploma Course Due To Low Enrollment | File Pic

Kolkata: Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata has decided to discontinue its one-year postgraduate diploma course in Mass Communication due to poor response, an official said on Monday.

Only 60 candidates applied for admission to the course this year, and after screening, the number of students selected would have been far lower, he said.

"With such low numbers, it is not feasible to continue the course. We are refunding the Rs 100 application fee to each applicant," he added.

The course, offered under the Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, has been in existence since 1989.

The demand for the diploma course had been steadily declining after the varsity introduced a two-year MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, a faculty member said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

