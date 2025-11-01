 Thane Civic Body Expands Maternity Ward Capacity At CSM Hospital To 90 Beds
Thane Civic Body Expands Maternity Ward Capacity At CSM Hospital To 90 Beds

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has expanded the maternity ward at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital to 90 beds amid rising deliveries. The hospital serves Thane city, rural areas, and Palghar. Commissioner Saurabh Rao also directed the modernization of the Mumbra hospital’s maternity ward as an extended centre of CSM Hospital.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
The decision was made in view of the growing number of women coming to the civic-run hospital for delivery, which caters not only to residents of Thane city but also to patients from Thane Rural and Palghar districts, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) stated in a release.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has also directed officials to modernise the maternity ward at Swatantra Sainik Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital in the Mumbra area and grant it the status of an extended centre of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, it stated.

In October, the daily delivery count rose to 22, with as many as 98 women admitted simultaneously on several occasions, exceeding the available bed capacity, the release said.

During a high-level meeting on Friday, Commissioner Rao instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to operationalise modern maternity services at the Ajmal Khan Hospital.

