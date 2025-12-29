 Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A Wonderful Pup' - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVarun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A Wonderful Pup' - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A Wonderful Pup' - Watch Video

Actor Varun Dhawan's pet dog Angel has passed away, and the actor took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He shared a video and penned an emotional note.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Varun Dhawan With Angel | Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan's pet dog Angel has passed away, and the actor took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He shared a video and penned an emotional note. Varun wrote, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel 😇."

The actor further wrote, "Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road (sic)." Watch the video below...

Read Also
Border 2: Will Sandese Aate Hai Be A Part Of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's Film? Producer Bhushan...
article-image

Celebs & Fans Of Varun Dhawan Mourn Angel's Death

Many celebrities and fans of the actor are very sad that his beloved pet is no more. Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen opposite Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is shocked to know about Angel's death. She commented on the post, "WHAT (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: F/North Ward Faces Deepening Civic Neglect & Political Turmoil Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Mumbai: F/North Ward Faces Deepening Civic Neglect & Political Turmoil Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying
Markets Gain Strength After Quiet Start, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Asian Support & DII Buying
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces
Mexico: At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured As Interoceanic Train Derails Near Nizanda; Video Surfaces
Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous 402; Dense Fog Disrupts Travel
Delhi Chokes Under Severe Smog As AQI Hits Hazardous 402; Dense Fog Disrupts Travel

Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the film, wrote, "Im so terribly sorry (sic)." A fan of Varun commented, "Angel...🥺 you will be missed, rest in peace (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "@varundvn Really sad for ur loss bro. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." One more fan wrote, "May her soul rest in peace 🕊️ she will be missed (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
Varun Dhawan-Pooja Hegde's BTS Video From Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Leaked; Fan Claims Actors...
article-image

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Movies

Varun will next be seen in Border 2, which is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The actor plays the role of an Army officer in the movie, and his fans are super excited to watch him on the big screen.

A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released. Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Varun also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai lined up. The film will release in June next year. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, and it is directed by Varun's father and veteran director David Dhawan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A...

Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A...

'Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off': Nikhil Chinapa Shares Video Of Delhi's Bad Weather - Watch

'Not Sure If The Plane Will Take Off': Nikhil Chinapa Shares Video Of Delhi's Bad Weather - Watch

AP Dhillon Jaipur Concert: Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Joins Singer On Stage; Fans Say, 'Didn't...

AP Dhillon Jaipur Concert: Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Joins Singer On Stage; Fans Say, 'Didn't...

Twinkle Khanna Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms

Twinkle Khanna Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Actress On OTT Platforms

50 Years Of The Forgotten Hit Kala Sona: When Feroz Khan Was A Cowboy And Prem Chopra Was Poppy...

50 Years Of The Forgotten Hit Kala Sona: When Feroz Khan Was A Cowboy And Prem Chopra Was Poppy...