Varun Dhawan's Pet Dog Angel Passes Away; Actor Pens An Emotional Note, 'Thank You For Being A Wonderful Pup' - Watch Video

Varun Dhawan With Angel | Instagram

Actor Varun Dhawan's pet dog Angel has passed away, and the actor took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He shared a video and penned an emotional note. Varun wrote, "Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel 😇."

The actor further wrote, "Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road (sic)." Watch the video below...

Celebs & Fans Of Varun Dhawan Mourn Angel's Death

Many celebrities and fans of the actor are very sad that his beloved pet is no more. Mrunal Thakur, who will be seen opposite Varun in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is shocked to know about Angel's death. She commented on the post, "WHAT (sic)."

Mouni Roy, who is also a part of the film, wrote, "Im so terribly sorry (sic)." A fan of Varun commented, "Angel...🥺 you will be missed, rest in peace (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "@varundvn Really sad for ur loss bro. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." One more fan wrote, "May her soul rest in peace 🕊️ she will be missed (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Movies

Varun will next be seen in Border 2, which is slated to release on January 23, 2026. The actor plays the role of an Army officer in the movie, and his fans are super excited to watch him on the big screen.

A few days ago, the teaser of the film was released. Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Varun also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai lined up. The film will release in June next year. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, and it is directed by Varun's father and veteran director David Dhawan.