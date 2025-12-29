Allu Sirish Announces His Wedding Date; To Get Married On The Same Date As Elder Brother Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Sirish got engaged to Nayanika in October this year. Now, on Monday, he took to Instagram to announce his wedding date. Sirish is all set to get married on March 6, 2026. Interestingly, his elder brother and actor Allu Arjun had also gotten married on the same date in 2011.

Sirish shared a video in which he is seen doing a recent Instagram trend along with his nephew and nieces, and announces the wedding date. Watch the video below...

While talking about his wedding date being the same as his brother, Sirish said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates - 25 Feb end and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6. It was only then that we even realized this very happy coincidence - of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s! This date has been so deeply meaningful date for all of us and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing… feels like destiny!"

He further said, "Watching the life my brother and Sneha have built together - the love, respect and shared growth - has been really inspiring for me. As Nayanika and I step into this new chapter, my hope is to create a journey that’s rich in experiences, understanding, love and above all, mutual respect.”