 'Someday When My Kids Ask Me How It All Began...' Allu Sirish Opens Up About His Love Story With Nayanika
Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, got engaged on Friday, October 31, 2025. He took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from the engagement. In one of the posts, he revealed how his love story with his fiancée, Nayanika, started in 2023. Read on to know more...

article-image
He wished his cousin brother Varun Tej Happy Anniversary and wrote, "Wishing the lovely couple, @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya a very happy second anniversary! 💐 Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met (sic)."

"And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that's "How I Met Your Mother.” 😉 A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one (sic)," the actor further wrote.

article-image

While sharing a family picture from his engagement, Allu Sirish wrote, "A beautiful day with family & loved ones. Will cherish these memories forever (sic)." Check out the post below...

article-image

Allu Arjun Congratulates His Brother Allu Sirish For Engagement

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also took to Instagram to share pictures from his brother's engagement, and congratulated him. He wrote, "Grand celebrations at home begin! A new addition to the family! 💫 We’ve been waiting for this joyful moment for a while… Congratulations to my sweetest brother, @allusirish, and a warm welcome to the family, #Nayanika! 🤗 Wishing you both a beautiful new beginning filled with love and happiness (sic)."

While Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31, 2025, their wedding date is not yet announced.

