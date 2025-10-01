Allu Arjun's Brother Allu Sirish Announces Engagement To GF Nayanika, Poses In Front Of Eiffel Tower: 'Families Have Embraced Our Love...'

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, announced his engagement to girlfriend Nayanika. He shared the special news on Wednesday, October 1, on the occasion of his grandfather, the legendary actor and comedian Allu Ramalingaiah's, birth anniversary, revealing that he and Nayanika will officially get engaged on October 31.

Allu Sirish Announces Engagement To GF Nayanika

The actor also shared an emotional note remembering his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, who recently passed away in August at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments and had always wished to see him married.

He also shared a dreamy photo with his girlfriend in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, holding hands. While their faces were not visible, the Eiffel Tower can be seen clearly in the background. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Had to share this with you all today."

Check out the official announcement:

The note read, "Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika."

He added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy."

Allu Sirish Work Front

On the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, which also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh (in her acting debut), and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles.

The film was reportedly an adaptation of the Tamil movie Teddy.

Since then, Allu Sirish has not announced any new project.