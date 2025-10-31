Allu Sirish Gets Engaged To 'Love' Of His Life Nayanika; See PHOTOS

Telugu actor Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, got engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika on Friday (October 31). On Instagram, he shared a series of photos from his intimate engagement ceremony.

In one photo, Allu Sirish can be seen putting an engagement ring on Nayanika's finger in the presence of family members and friends. Another picture offers a close-up view of their rings.

"I'm finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika," the actor wrote along with the pictures.

On October, Allu Sirish had announced his engagement to Nayanika. A couple of days back, he revealed on Instagram that they had planned an outdoor engagement ceremony. However, rains played a spoilsport. They had to then change the venue.

Earlier, the actor had shared a dreamy photo with his girlfriend in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris in which they were seen holding hands. While their faces were not visible, the Eiffel Tower was clearly seen in the background. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Had to share this with you all today."

The note read, "Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika."

He added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 film Buddy, which also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh (in her acting debut), and Ajmal Ameer in prominent roles. The film was reportedly an adaptation of the Tamil movie Teddy.

Since then, Allu Sirish has not announced any new project.