 Photos: Jasmin Walia Introduces Mystery Boyfriend On Halloween After Breakup With Hardik Pandya, Says 'All Girls Should...'
Jasmin Walia shared a series of photos with a mystery man whose face was completely hidden behind a ghost mask. In the caption, she humourously wrote, "Happy Halloween! Going forward, I think all girls should show their boyfriends like this." One picture shows the couple sitting in a car whereas another is a close-up selfie

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, best known for her hit track Bom Diggy, introduced her new boyfriend on Instagram in true spooky style this Halloween. After her past link-up with Hardik Pandya, it seems Jasmin has found love again.

The singer shared a series of photos with a mystery man whose face was completely hidden behind a ghost mask. In the caption, she humourously wrote, "Happy Halloween! Going forward, I think all girls should show their boyfriends like this."

One picture shows the couple sitting in a car, another is a close-up selfie, while a third captures the man hugging Jasmin from behind, his hands placed on her chest. The post went viral in no time and sparked curiosity about the identity of Jasmin's masked beau.

While Jasmin and Hardik never confirmed their romance, social media users were convinced that they dated each other due to their identical social media posts.

Their relationship had gained public attention when the singer was frequently seen at Hardik's cricket matches, including on the Mumbai Indians’ team bus with the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) after an IPL match in 2025, and when they shared photos from a vacation in Greece.

The dating rumours began after the duo posted separate photos from the same locations, including that Greece trip.

Reports about Hardik's breakup with Jasmin surfaced after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Currently, Hardik is in a relationship with Mahieka. The couple made their relationship official after being spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together, marking their first public appearance.

Hardik was previously married to model and actress Natasa Stankovic. They parted ways in 2024 and are now co-parenting their son, Agastya.

